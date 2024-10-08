Marion Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,056 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 370.8% in the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 9,045 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.32.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $237.61 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.97 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $144.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

