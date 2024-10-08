Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 421,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 4.2% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $31,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 485,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,452,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 28,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,485 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 39,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 591,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,443,000 after buying an additional 25,384 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $75.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.85.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.