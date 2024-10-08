Insider Selling: Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Director Sells 2,707 Shares of Stock

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) Director Sissie L. Hsiao sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $18,299.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,259.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bumble Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,971,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,732. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.19. The stock has a market cap of $805.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.04 million. Bumble had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMBL shares. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Bumble from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bumble in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Institutional Trading of Bumble

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bumble during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

