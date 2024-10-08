Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.9% in the third quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 17.0% in the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 275,349 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,844,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. DZ Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.5 %

Starbucks stock opened at $96.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $108.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.91 and its 200 day moving average is $84.33.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

