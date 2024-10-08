Bangor Savings Bank Acquires 1,182 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.4% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the third quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $159.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

