Mather Group LLC. Sells 4,853 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,993,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% in the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 123,713 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $374,000.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $61.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.66 and its 200-day moving average is $59.63. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $62.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

