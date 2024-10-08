Bangor Savings Bank Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 941,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.5% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $58,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 82,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 36,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.