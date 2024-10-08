Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF Declares Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEARCA:TPHE)

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0283 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.

NYSEARCA:TPHE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,162. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.43. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.59.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (TPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of high dividend US large-caps screened for Christian values. The fund hedges market risk by using a cash-trigger strategy.

