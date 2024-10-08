Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF Declares Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEARCA:TPHE)

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0283 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.
Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:TPHE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,162. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.43. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.59.
Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.