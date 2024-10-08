Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Shares Down 7% – What’s Next?

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.78 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16.92 ($0.22). Approximately 6,586,093 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 4,221,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.20 ($0.24).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Pantheon Resources from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.
Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.
