Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Elementis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Elementis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0388 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

