Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Orcam Financial Group increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.36. The company has a market cap of $135.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

