Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.0247

Status (SNT) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $96.45 million and $43.92 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008355 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00014459 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,100.93 or 1.00008837 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001021 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007023 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,636,412 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,904,636,412.0157704 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02411284 USD and is up 4.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $15,732,299.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

