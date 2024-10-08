PaLM AI (PALM) One Day Volume Tops $337,077.32

PaLM AI (PALM) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. One PaLM AI token can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000692 BTC on popular exchanges. PaLM AI has a market capitalization of $33.23 million and $337,077.32 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PaLM AI has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PaLM AI Profile

PaLM AI’s genesis date was November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 77,300,000 tokens. The official website for PaLM AI is palmai.tech. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. PaLM AI’s official message board is palmaierc.medium.com.

PaLM AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 77,300,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.45322738 USD and is down -9.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $318,871.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PaLM AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PaLM AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

