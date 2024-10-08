StormX Market Cap Reaches $69.75 Million (STMX)

StormX (STMX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One StormX token can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, StormX has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. StormX has a market capitalization of $69.75 million and approximately $6.06 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000083 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.10 or 0.00254604 BTC.

About StormX

StormX’s genesis date was May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 12,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,038,714,178 tokens. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StormX’s official website is stormx.io. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StormX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StormX (STMX) is a utility token for the StormX platform, a blockchain-powered solution for decentralized commerce. It was developed by Simon Yu and Calvin Hsieh to incentivize user participation and to enable transactions. Users can earn STMX tokens by completing micro-tasks or shopping at partner stores via the app. The tokens can also be staked for additional benefits and can be traded on various cryptocurrency exchanges. Furthermore, STMX holders have voting rights in platform decisions, promoting a democratic ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

