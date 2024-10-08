BNB Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, BNB has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion and $2.14 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $579.58 or 0.00933377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,932,261 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,932,314.28969586. The last known price of BNB is 568.28768589 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2255 active market(s) with $1,665,706,869.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.