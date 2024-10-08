BNB Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, BNB has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion and $2.14 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $579.58 or 0.00933377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
BNB Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,932,261 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,932,314.28969586. The last known price of BNB is 568.28768589 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2255 active market(s) with $1,665,706,869.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
