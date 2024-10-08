Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $524.74. 568,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,343,771. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $510.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.45. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $529.92. The firm has a market cap of $475.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

