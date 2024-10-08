Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0526 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 52.6% per year over the last three years.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.90. 33,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,344. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $5.94.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

