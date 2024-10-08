Adam S. Mostafa Sells 230,645 Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 230,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $126,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:XFOR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,100,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,799. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XFOR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1,080.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 424,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 388,115 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $284,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,546,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 111,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $65,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

