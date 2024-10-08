Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $5,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $4,815,000.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $4,012,500.00.

HOOD stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.61. The stock had a trading volume of 39,211,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,512,104. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.27 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,828,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,535 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 21,404.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 96,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,318 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 87.1% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $8,299,000. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth about $2,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HOOD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

