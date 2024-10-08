Tlwm Has $992,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Tlwm lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Tlwm’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,405.4% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 242,784 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,836,000 after buying an additional 226,656 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 28.9% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,128 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $170.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.16 and a 200-day moving average of $157.76. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $276.34 billion, a PE ratio of 251.43, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Free Report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

