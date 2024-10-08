QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Boit C F David

Boit C F David reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 1.8% of Boit C F David’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Boit C F David’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM opened at $166.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.00 and a 200-day moving average of $182.20. The company has a market capitalization of $186.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,180.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,407. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

