Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,610 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 970.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Oppenheimer started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $273.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.86. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.03 and a 12-month high of $293.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

