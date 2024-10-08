Inno Stock Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, October 10th (NASDAQ:INHD)

Inno Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INHD – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, October 10th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 9th.

Inno stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,169. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.99. Inno has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $19.21.

Inno (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Inno Holdings Inc manufactures and sells cold-formed-steel members, castor cubes, mobile factories, and prefabricated homes in the United States. The company provides cold-formed steel framing and a mobile factory for off-site equipment rental, sales, service, and support. It serves in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects.

