VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1578 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
CDL stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,550. The company has a market capitalization of $351.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.89. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $67.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.04.
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
