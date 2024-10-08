VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1578 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.

CDL stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,550. The company has a market capitalization of $351.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.89. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $67.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.04.

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

