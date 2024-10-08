Callan Family Office LLC Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Callan Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,546 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.32.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $236.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.75. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.97 and a 1 year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

