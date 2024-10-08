Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,021 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.97 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.18 and a 200-day moving average of $238.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.32.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

