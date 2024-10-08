Callan Family Office LLC Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,798 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,276,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Netflix from $735.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.76.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,784 shares of company stock worth $150,212,870 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $701.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $676.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $648.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $725.26. The firm has a market cap of $302.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

