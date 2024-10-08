Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:TPMN) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:TPMN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0687 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.

Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPMN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.79. 989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,565. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.02. Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.68.

About Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF

The Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF (TPMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund seeks to provide high current income by holding dividend-producing equities screened for biblically responsible investing (BRI) criteria. The actively managed fund utilizes a market neutral strategy on its equity portfolio by holding long and short positions in broad equity index futures.

