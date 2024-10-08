Bangor Savings Bank Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,886,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099,024 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,794,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,008,798,000 after buying an additional 2,241,609 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,104,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,593,000 after buying an additional 290,760 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,923,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,561,000 after acquiring an additional 470,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,260,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,077,000 after acquiring an additional 238,850 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $33.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.41 billion, a PE ratio of -486.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.