Greenfield Savings Bank Has $4.74 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Greenfield Savings Bank decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,342 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.2% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $510,000. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 11,789 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 47.9% during the third quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $873.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $875.41 and a 200-day moving average of $822.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $540.23 and a 52-week high of $923.83. The stock has a market cap of $387.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $79.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total transaction of $2,844,768.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,671,983.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,174 shares of company stock worth $7,097,624 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $915.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $860.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $883.04.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

