Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0095 per share by the bank on Friday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous dividend of $0.0084322.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.1% annually over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 32.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock remained flat at $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday. 41,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,040. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $953.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

