Joseph P. Lyssikatos Sells 2,707 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 2,707 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $74,740.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,067,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,464,839.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:ELVN traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,678. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.10. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $28.51.
Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELVN shares. Baird R W raised Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
