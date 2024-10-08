Joseph P. Lyssikatos Sells 2,707 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 2,707 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $74,740.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,067,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,464,839.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ELVN traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,678. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.10. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $28.51.

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 305,397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 49.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 37,632 shares during the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $9,657,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 44.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELVN shares. Baird R W raised Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.