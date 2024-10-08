Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Lowered by Pioneer Wealth Management Group

Pioneer Wealth Management Group reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 4.8% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.11. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

