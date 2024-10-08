Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $44.31 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,759 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 5.5% of Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $44,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,792,000 after buying an additional 6,565,775 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,484 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,532,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,177 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,328,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,071,000 after acquiring an additional 881,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,937 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day moving average is $50.36. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

