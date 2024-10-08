Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $114.24. The stock had a trading volume of 100,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825,226. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $82.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.