IOTA (MIOTA) Achieves Market Cap of $416.21 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. IOTA has a market cap of $416.21 million and approximately $8.36 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000701 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,459,157,943 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.