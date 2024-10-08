HashAI Tops One Day Trading Volume of $212,313.51 (HASHAI)

HashAI (HASHAI) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, HashAI has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. HashAI has a market cap of $44.84 million and approximately $212,313.51 worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashAI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HashAI Token Profile

HashAI launched on April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,564,818,695 tokens. The official website for HashAI is hashai.co.uk. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @officialhashai.

Buying and Selling HashAI

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00057463 USD and is down -8.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $227,023.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.co.uk.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

