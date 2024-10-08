Smog One Day Trading Volume Reaches $267,396.14 (SMOG)

Smog (SMOG) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, Smog has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Smog has a market capitalization of $16.37 million and approximately $267,396.14 worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smog token can currently be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Smog Token Profile

Smog’s launch date was February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken. Smog’s official website is smogtoken.com/en.

Buying and Selling Smog

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.02122288 USD and is down -5.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $207,906.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smog directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smog should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smog using one of the exchanges listed above.

