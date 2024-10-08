Verge Trading 7.4% Higher Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Verge has a market capitalization of $65.00 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,080.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $327.77 or 0.00527856 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009643 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00105777 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.99 or 0.00239933 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00029469 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00030296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00073139 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.