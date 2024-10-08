Lisk Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7.04 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $132.47 million and approximately $7.04 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000753 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000747 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,468,351 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.