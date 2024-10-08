SUNDOG Price Down 0.8% This Week (SUNDOG)

SUNDOG (SUNDOG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. SUNDOG has a market capitalization of $245.31 million and approximately $90.35 million worth of SUNDOG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SUNDOG has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One SUNDOG token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000395 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000083 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.10 or 0.00254604 BTC.

SUNDOG Profile

SUNDOG’s genesis date was August 14th, 2024. SUNDOG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SUNDOG’s official Twitter account is @sundog_trx. SUNDOG’s official website is www.sundog.meme.

SUNDOG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUNDOG (SUNDOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Tron20 platform. SUNDOG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,432,338 in circulation. The last known price of SUNDOG is 0.25678255 USD and is up 6.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $107,027,194.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sundog.meme.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUNDOG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUNDOG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUNDOG using one of the exchanges listed above.

