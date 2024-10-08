ICON Market Cap Tops $140.59 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market cap of $140.59 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,037,216,587 coins and its circulating supply is 1,022,254,743 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,037,078,152.5806882 with 1,022,235,640.905426 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.13980787 USD and is down -3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $2,842,812.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.