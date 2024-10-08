Siacoin (SC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $278.33 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $278.33 million and $6.57 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $62,080.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.77 or 0.00527856 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009643 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00105777 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.99 or 0.00239933 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00029469 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00030296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00073139 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

