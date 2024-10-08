Venom One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.43 Million (VENOM)

Venom (VENOM) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Venom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0770 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. Venom has a market cap of $141.29 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Venom has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Venom

Venom’s launch date was March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,241,009,473 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official message board is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. The official website for Venom is venom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,240,852,520.71 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.07698272 USD and is down -3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,505,655.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

