Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 986 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $28,327.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,490.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ CSTL traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,296. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.49 million, a P/E ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.12. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $32.53.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CSTL. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.
