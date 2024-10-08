Robert I. Kauffman Sells 3,348 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $35,488.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,112,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,194,111.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hagerty Price Performance

NYSE HGTY traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 59,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,296. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.33 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Hagerty had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $313.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.64 million. Equities analysts expect that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Read Our Latest Report on Hagerty

Institutional Trading of Hagerty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 1st quarter valued at $3,473,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hagerty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,559,000 after buying an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.