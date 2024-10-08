Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.19 and last traded at $42.19, with a volume of 17 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.19.
Tsingtao Brewery Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.42.
About Tsingtao Brewery
Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tsingtao Brewery
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.