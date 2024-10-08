Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.31, for a total transaction of $322,354.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,785,560 shares in the company, valued at $460,480,923.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Paycom Software Price Performance

PAYC stock traded down $3.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.94. 559,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,889. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $279.96.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.19 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $1,837,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $125,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.75.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

