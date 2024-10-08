eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) CEO Jamie Iannone Sells 5,625 Shares

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,852,008.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jamie Iannone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 4th, Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $371,756.25.

eBay Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.17. 3,563,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,536,727. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $67.65. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of eBay by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 13,134 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in eBay by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 46,256 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $2,766,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in eBay by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 712,342 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,072,000 after acquiring an additional 58,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $4,659,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on EBAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Daiwa America upgraded eBay to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

