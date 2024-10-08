Insider Selling: RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Insider Sells 3,100 Shares of Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $149,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,791.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ilya Goldshleger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 4th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $148,831.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $151,962.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,105 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $153,045.45.

On Monday, September 23rd, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $163,277.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $164,889.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 9,000 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $353,250.00.

Shares of RXST traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.25. 386,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,641. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.88. RxSight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 1.20.

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.33 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXST. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in RxSight by 1.1% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,442,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,581,000 after purchasing an additional 38,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,634,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RxSight by 74.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 706,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,490,000 after buying an additional 302,367 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in RxSight by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 513,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,685,000 after acquiring an additional 131,701 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in RxSight by 438.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 358,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after acquiring an additional 291,733 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a report on Friday, September 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, RxSight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

